Hundreds gather to pay tribute to Justice Kenneth Kakuru

The family of the late justice Kenneth Kakuru has described him as an incorruptible judicial officer, who excelled in his career and always found time for his family. The commendation came during a funeral service for him at the All Saints Cathedral in Nakasero. As SUDIR BYARUHANGA reports, the Archbishop of Church of Uganda Dr Samuel Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu challenged the judiciary to serve faithfully. Justice Kenneth Kakuru died in Nairobi on Tuesday after a long battle with cancer.