Hundreds expected at deceased minister Engola's burial

Preparations for the funeral of former State Minister for Labour Charles Okello Engola are complete and thousands are expected to attend the send-off tomorrow. Charles Engola who was shot dead by his bodyguard on Tuesday last week. According to Sam Engola the brother of the late, everything has been set for tomorrow's burial service. All the mourners who turned up today were allowed to view the late's body to avoid big crowds during the viewing time tomorrow. Sudhir Byaruhanga reports from Awangi village in Oyam District.