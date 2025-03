Human rights violations on the rise in Hoima

Cases of human rights violations are on the rise in Hoima District, according to local leaders. Hellen Mulumba, the district chairperson, says they have recorded cases of violations of workers' rights, women's rights, children's rights, and the right to own property. She adds that women have been sidelined by family members when it comes to land ownership, which is illegal and violates the right to own property.