Human rights top the agenda in NUP meeting with EU envoys

National Unity Platform party leaders have asked ambassadors of the European Union to continue reminding government and the president of Uganda about the need to protect the rights of every Ugandan, in every meeting they have with the head of state. The NUP leaders say that the rights of several of their members have been violated by the state. The remarks followed a meeting at the NUP party headquarters in Kampala.