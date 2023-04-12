Human rights defender Livingstone Ssewanyana launches book

Acting Principal Judge Musa Ssekaana has stressed the importance of lawyers having a comprehensive understanding of human rights issues beyond just their legal education. Ssekaana observed that some claim to be human rights lawyers based solely on their law degrees, which results in the loss of good cases. He spoke at the launch of the book "Human Rights in Uganda: The Illusive Promise" by Livingstone Sewanyana, the Founder and Executive Director of the Foundation for Human Rights Initiative. Sewanyana says human rights work in Uganda still needs more engineering to address the current issues.