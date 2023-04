HRC tribunal hears 18 cases of alleged violations in Rwenzori, Bunyoro regions

The Human Rights Commission Tribunal has been holding sessions in Fort Portal city and in two days, has handled at least 18 cases from regions of Rwenzori and Bunyoro. Cases of alleged violation of the right to life, a right to personal liberty and a right to protection from torture, inhuman and degrading treatment dominated these sessions that were headed by Mariam Wangadya, the Human Rights Chairperson.