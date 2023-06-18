How UWA is working to enhance local tourism

Uganda the pearl of Africa is truly gifted by nature and is endowed with great fauna and Flora. The country with 1,058 bird species is host to 10% of the world’s total bird population, and over 50% of the world’s Mountain Gorilla population among other endowments. As part of efforts to boost conservation and tourism in Queen Elizabeth National Park, the Uganda Wildlife Authority has now introduced Experiential Tourism, a premium product allowing tourists to get closer to the wildlife.