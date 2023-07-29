How US residents look out for their poor

A 2023 report on the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World estimates that the number of people affected by hunger stands at about 735 million, with the most affected regions including Asia, the Caribbean, and Africa. However, food insecurity also exists in the Western world. For instance, in the United States, about 10.2 percent of households are food insecure, with most of these in the Mid-South. GILLIAN NANTUME brings us this story of how the Mid-South Food Bank is delivering millions of pounds of food to hungry children, families, and seniors in Tennessee, Kansas, and Mississippi.