How Ugandan SMEs thrive despite tough odds

The last two business quarters have seen a flurry of activity with many foreign-owned small and medium enterprises, particularly supermarkets closing shop in Uganda. The developments come at a time when the government has just released the annual poverty status report, which shows a reduction in fortunes for some parts of the country, like western Uganda and northern Uganda, among others. So we sought to find out from the executive director of the Federation of Small and Medium Scale enterprises John Walugembe on what is really going on in the economy.