How Uganda can use its youthful populace

In terms of age structure, Uganda has a young population, with 78 per cent of that youthful population being mostly consumptive rather than productive. Tomorrow, as the country joins the rest of the world to celebrate World Population day, GILLIAN NANTUME spoke to stakeholders, who are calling upon the central government to invest in the key sectors of the economy that will accelerate economic growth vis a vis the changes in the age structure of the population hence harnessing the demographic dividend.