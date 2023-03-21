How the lack of lunch affects learning in schools

Today, Schools implementing Universal Primary Education (UPE) and Universal Secondary Education (USE) are following a parent-led school feeding policy, stemming from the 2013 School Feeding and Nutrition Guidelines, released by the Ministry of Education and Sports. In the guidelines, the presumption is that all parents can afford to feed their children at school, either by bringing raw food or by packing lunch. However, in many rural schools, pupils are starving as parents claim to be constrained by the current economic downturn. NTV visited two schools, one in the Kumi district and the other in the Wakiso district, as GILLIAN NANTUME reports the country’s future is being built on hungry stomachs.