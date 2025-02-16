How the collapse of Raila's AUC electoral bid impacts Ruto

Kenya's former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Saturday conceded defeat in the race to become Chairperson of the African Union Commission. This is a position that he had been looking to take up following several losses in his bid to become Kenyan President. Following the collapse of his latest bid in Addis Ababa, there were reported celebrations in parts of Kenya like Kisumu and Eldoret - with many seeing him as possibly returning to head the opposition against President William Ruto in 2027. Tonight we look at what Raila's latest loss in elections means for Kenyans,. To help us appreciate this more, we have TIMOTHY CHEMONGES - a regional political analyst.