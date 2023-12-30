How Rev Godfrey Kasana Ssemakula failed to become Luweero Bishop

The High Court in Luweero has summoned 37 bishops of the Church of Uganda, including Archbishop Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, to defend themselves against their decision to nullify the election of Rev. Canon Godfrey Kasana Ssemakula as the 4th Bishop of Luwero. The summons arose from the latest petition from 4 Christians from Luwero, including Moses Kakembo, Christopher Ssajjabbi Kakande, Moses Bemba, and John Sight Sendowooza, who filed the case on 11th December. Herbert Kamoga has studied the matter and brings you the genesis of this matter from the time Canon Kasana was elected on 4th April this year and how he was stopped.