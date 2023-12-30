How rambunctious Francis Zaake made it to Parliament

Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake is a troubled man, facing unending battles, some of them physical, that have put his personal life in jeopardy. However, the majority of the fights relate to actions that have landed him in the House Rules Committee. Zaake maintains that he is proud of his actions, despite the setbacks that resulted in being ejected as a commissioner of parliament. In a sit-down with NTV, Zaake tells us about his upbringing, revealing his love for disruption.