How ordinary problems lead to depression, ill health

Did you know, that 14 million Ugandans suffer from a form of mental disorder, caused by different factors such as the rising cost of living? This has in turn driven people into depression, anxiety, alcohol abuse and other substances, and gender-based violence, with many choosing to die silently about their situation. Tonight we bring you the story of Daniel Lwasa, who went through a near-death experience while battling depression.