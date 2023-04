How maggots are being used to clean up rubbish

Kampala City struggles with waste and its disposal. With a day population of about 3.7M people, the city generates an estimated 2000 tons of waste per day. There have been many interventions to address this problem and one of them is a partnership between Kampala Capital City Authority and Marula Proteen Limited. BENJAMIN JUMBE looks at how they use Black Soldier Fly technology to deal with waste.