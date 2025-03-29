How lack of sleep or too much of it negatively affects you

Are you constantly battling unexplained weight gain, fatigue, or anxiety? The culprit might not be your diet or stress—but your sleep. Health experts warn that sleep deprivation is no longer just a minor inconvenience; it has become a serious public health crisis, directly linked to chronic diseases and mental health disorders. As Walter Mwesigye reports, the quality—and quantity—of your sleep could be the missing piece to your well-being.