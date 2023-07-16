How gov’t is protecting classic ERA buildings

The Central Government - through the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities - has committed itself to ensuring the preservation of the country’s natural and built heritage. In June this year, President Museveni signed 6 bills into law, one of which was the Museum and Monuments Act 2023. But will this legal framework serve to enhance efforts to safeguard built heritage or work against the same? To answer this pertinent question, our reporter Benjamin Jumbe caught up with the Commissioner for Museums and Monuments, Jackie Nyiracyiza.