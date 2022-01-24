Some of Professor Mutebile’s most memorable quotes
FIGHT OVER KUMI DIOCESE: Ngora christians blocked from cathedral
Dr Elly Karuhanga pays tribute to Mutebile
Looking at Mutebile’s legacy at the helm of the Central Bank
CONGO WAR EXPENSES: MPs hear the bulk of budget is for soldiers’ welfare
TOURISM TRANSPORT: New air service for Ugandan destinations
FUEL CRISIS: When railway is ignored
REAL ESTATE OCCUPANCY: Curfew greatly hit demand
STATE OF SECURITY: Police warn revellers on observing SOPs
UGANDA-RWANDA TIES: Can Lt Gen Muhoozi win where others are struggling?
Fuel prices remain high despite government measures
Church completes preparations for Archbishop Ssemogerere installation
Tracking Archbishop Ssemogerere’s life story, plans for the future
BBEEYI Y’AMAFUTA AKYALI WAGGULU: Ababaka batambulidde ku bugaali, FDC ewera
EMPAKA ZA UGANDA CUP: Maroons 4:2 Jinja North