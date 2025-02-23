How Adyero rose from making bricks to get a scholarship

Patience Adyero, a 15-year-old girl from Nwoya district, is not allowing the scourge of poverty to stop her from continuing with education. So far, to pay for her tuition, she has been molding bricks in the hope that one day she will be able to make it to university and become a lawyer. Adyero, who is the daughter of a widow, recently passed the Primary Leaving Examinations with an aggregate of 8, securing a scholarship from Total Energies for her S1.