How a school is helping leaders prepare for the future

Teachers have condemned the political violence that is mirrored in the political environment in the country. According to Sr. Asumputa Nabirye, the headteacher of Namagunga Girls Boarding primary school in Kitende, this kind of politics discourages young people to engage in the leadership of their country. Sr. Asumputa said this during the election exercise that was going on Namagunga where pupils were electing their leaders. During the exercise, the pupils were seen campaigning and presenting their manifesto to their voters.