How a female excavator beat the odds to succeed

She has gone against all odds to become a female excavator operator, in a field that is dominated by men. Juliet Nambi has been operating an excavator since 2019 and has no regrets. Her enthusiasm and tenacity are what drives her to work hard overtime when she is deployed on construction sites. As SUDHIR BYARUHANGA reports, Nambi is part of the team behind the new changes along the Grand Imperial and Sheraton roundabouts.