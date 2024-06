How a Community united to restore Nyakambu Wetland

With a high population growth rate and the need to make a living, Uganda’s wetlands are in danger as they are encroached on with impunity. However, when communities, organizations, and governments come together with a common goal, wetlands can be restored.We bring you this story of residents of Nyakambu Ward who have successfully restored 800 hectares of Nyakambu wetland.