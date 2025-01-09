Hon. Muhammad Ssegirinya dies at 37

Lubaga Hospital has announced the death of Kawempe North MP, Muhammad Ssegirinya

Earlier events

Uganda’s Kawempe North legislator, Hon. Muhammad Ssegirinya in a critical state. According to the administration of Lubaga Hospital, where Ssegirinya was being treated, the MP had been critically ill for several days. Sr. Grace Nanyondo, the acting executive director, stated, “He is critically sick. He needs our love and prayers. We cannot declare him dead. He’s critically sick.”



Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana, a close ally, shared a deeply emotional recollection of the final days of Ssegirinya’s life, highlighting their shared experiences during their over 500 days of incarceration. “It shouldn’t have been you, Ssegirinya, to die at this time,” an emotional Ssewanyana said, as he reflected on their journey together.



Leader of the Opposition, Joel Ssenyonyi, also paid tribute to the fallen MP, recalling the rapid decline in Ssegirinya’s health. “His condition worsened in the past few days, and doctors advised limited visits to avoid infections. This morning, we received a call from his mother informing us of his passing,” Ssenyonyi shared with the press.



National Unity Platform (NUP) President Robert Kyagulanyi, commonly known as Bobi Wine, tweeted, “According to the doctors, Hon. Ssegirinya Muhammad is brain dead, most of his organs have shut down, but he has not yet been declared dead. When his mother was told, she immediately announced his passing. Our teams are on the ground monitoring the situation, as we all pray for a miracle.”

A Life of Resilience and Service

Muhammad Ssegirinya was born in 1988 in Butale, Kadugala, Masaka District, Uganda, into a Catholic family. He later converted to Islam and adopted the name Muhammad. Despite growing up in poverty, Ssegirinya rose to become a prominent figure in Ugandan politics, known for his grassroots activism and powerful presence on social media. He was an advocate for the oppressed and a staunch member of the opposition, representing the National Unity Platform (NUP) in Uganda’s 11th Parliament.



Before his political career, Ssegirinya was a well-known figure in the media, often appearing on radio talk shows and social media, where he earned the nickname "Mr. Update." His popularity grew as he consistently voiced the concerns of the marginalized. Ssegirinya’s rise to political prominence began when he served as a councilor for Kawempe North from 2016 to 2021. His political journey culminated in a victorious bid for the Kawempe North parliamentary seat in 2021, where he defeated several strong contenders.



However, Ssegirinya’s political career was marred by controversy. In 2021, he was arrested under allegations of involvement in rebel activities in the Greater Masaka region. He was charged with murder and attempted murder but was never formally convicted. Many believe the charges were politically motivated, and aimed at silencing prominent opposition voices. Along with fellow MP Allan Ssewanyana, Ssegirinya spent time in Kitalya Maximum Security Prison before being released on bail in February 2023.



Despite his health struggles, Ssegirinya’s commitment to his constituents remained unwavering. In August 2023, he traveled to the Netherlands for treatment for injuries sustained during his incarceration. After months of in-and-out hospital visits, he remained an active figure in his political party and declared plans to run for re-election in 2026.