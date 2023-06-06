Hon. Francis Zaake tasks constitutional court to rule on 2022 petition

Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament, Francis Zaake, has stormed the Constitutional Court in Kampala to demand that it rules on his April 2022 petition, seeking to reverse his dismissal as a parliamentary commissioner. Zaake was relieved of his duties as a commissioner after he was found guilty by the parliamentary disciplinary Committee for insulting speaker Anita Among, on social media. Zaake, who was in the company of his lawyer, Erias Lukwago, says the delay in delivering the judgment has affected service delivery in his office and continues to impact negatively on his rights.