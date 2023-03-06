Homeless once more: After fleeing flooding, a fire leaves 10,000 homeless

Fire has destroyed property worth millions in Kacwankumu village in Kanaara sub-county in Ntoroko district leaving over 10,000 people homeless. These people had initially been displaced by floods after Lake Albert submerged two sub-counties of Kanaara and part of Kanaara town council have been staying since in September 2019. The victims are now requesting the government for assistance in restoring temporary housing and iron sheets.