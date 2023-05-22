Hoima residents concerned over hospital's deteriorating conditions

Hoima city leaders are concerned about the state of the district's Regional Referral Hospital which is in a deplorable condition and experiencing a severe shortage of essential resources. During an impromptu visit to the facility, Hoima City Woman Member of Parliament, Asinansi Nyakato and local leaders found that the hospital has inadequate human resources, a shortage of oxygen, essential medicine and blood, and poor sanitation. The MP has said she will present these matters before Parliament and the Ministry of Health.