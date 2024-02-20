Hoima officials report measles cases in Kiganja sub-county

Health officials in Hoima District have confirmed an outbreak of measles in one of the sub-counties of the district. Authorities say four out of the five samples collected from suspected cases on February 16th, 2024 at Runga Landing site in Kiganja Sub-County Hoima District have turned out positive. Hoima District acting District Health Officer Fredrick Byenume says an emergency meeting to discuss how to handle the outbreak will take place tomorrow.