Hoima LC5 by-elections aspirants disagree over nomination process

Chaos erupted at the Hoima District Electoral Commission nomination center when candidates vying for the position of district leadership disagreed with how nominations were being carried out. Hell broke loose when Susan Atuhura, one of the candidates was blocked from being nominated on account of arriving late. The scuffle that lasted for about an hour was stopped by police and UPDF soldiers. The exercise, presided over by the Hoima District Returning Officer Merab Kasande, at Kitoba sub-county, saw five candidates nominated.