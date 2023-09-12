Hoima LC5 by-election candidates wrap up campaigns

Campaigns for the by election of Hoima District LC5 concluded today with plenty of activity. There are five candidates in the race, but the main activity was between the NRM and NUP flag bearer. A grand rally for the NRM flag bearer Uthuman Mugisa Mubarak was held at Kibingo BCS Primary school in Buraru Sub-County and attended by several ministers and top NRM Officials, led by the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja. Earlier, NUP leader the NUP candidate Moses Aguuda also held a rally near Kigorobya.