Hoima hospital the latest to be disconnected over unpaid bills

Hoima Referral Hospital is currently facing a water shortage due to the recent disconnection of its supply, which resulted from unpaid bills amounting to approximately 150 million shillings. This critical situation is impacting the services provided by the hospital, which serves 11 districts. Moreover, Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital and Naguru General Hospital have also experienced disconnections, significantly affecting their operations.