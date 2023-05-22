Hoima hospital grapples with lack of drugs, equipment and manpower

Hoima City officials have expressed concern at the state of Hoima Regional Referral Hospital, said to be persisting under deplorable conditions. During an impromptu visit to the facility, Hoima City Woman Member of Parliament, Asinansi Nyakato, and other local leaders discovered that the facility was operating with inadequate human resources, a shortage of oxygen, essential medicine, blood, and poor sanitation. The MP has vowed to present these matters in Parliament and the Ministry of Health. The National Medical Stores says drugs will be delivered to the hospital will be delivered this week.