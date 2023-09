Hoima City Carnival to be held on world tourism day from September 27

Hoima City Council has launched the city carnival which will be celebrated along with World Tourism Day from September 27 to October 1. Hoima City Mayor Brian Kaboyo urged the public to embrace the Carnival and reap the benefits that will come along with it. This year’s World Tourism Day celebrations will be held in Hoima City with the idea of identifying investments for sustainable development.