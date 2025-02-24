Hoima City beneficiaries report financial progress under PDM

Beneficiaries of the Parish Development Model in Hoima City are cheerful after registering tremendous financial progress since enrolling in the program. The government introduced the Parish Development Programme to boost enterprises for selected individuals who apply for the funds. Dr. Swale Kajuma, the Coordinator of PDM in Hoima City, says the city has so far received 3.2 billion Uganda shillings under PDM and has already supported over 200 households in the city, with each beneficiary receiving one million shillings.