Hoima Chairperson calls for special road infrastructure funding

Hoima District Chairperson Uthman Mugisa says the government should design a special road infrastructure funding plan to improve accessibility, trade, and development across the country. Mugisa states that the Shs1 billion allocated to every district from the Road Fund is not adequate to rehabilitate and maintain district road networks. He also mentions that the district continues to grapple with land grabbers who occupy prominent offices in government.