HIV vaccine research: Ugandan scientists to benefit from usd45m grant

On the 20th of September 2023 during the UN General Assembly, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) announced a 45 Million dollar grant for HIV vaccine research and Development. The grant is to be awarded to a consortium of scientists in 8 African countries spanning East, West, and Southern Africa with Uganda being among the beneficiaries. The project in Uganda is to be implemented by the Joint Clinical Research Centre and Makerere University Walter Reed Project. Benjamin Jumbe spoke to the heads of the two institutions about this project and what it means for HIV research in Uganda.