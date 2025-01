Hippos Rugby set to face Victoria Sharks in Uganda Rugby Premiership showdown

Hippos Rugby Club is set to face league debutants Victoria Sharks this afternoon at Kyadondo Rugby Club in match day two of the Uganda Rugby Premiership. Interestingly, both sides are aiming to register a second win of the campaign. Hippos head coach Edmond Quaresma provides an update on his side as well as the team’s ambitions for the season.