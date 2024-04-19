High Court upholds Minister's NSSF decision

Minister for Gender, Labour, and Social Development Betty Amongi has welcomed the ruling of the High Court, okaying her decision not to renew the contract of former National Social Security Fund boss Richard Byarugaba. Byarugaba went to the civil division of the High Court seeking to overturn Amongi's decision to instead appoint his former deputy Patrick Ayota as the Fund's new boss. He had also informed the court that despite leading NSSF for 12 years and being 60 years old, he had been recommended by the NSSF Appointments Board for reappointment as MD. High Court Judge Musa Ssekaana ruled that in appointing Ayota, the minister exercised her powers and followed the law as prescribed. In a statement on X, Byarugaba says he has accepted the ruling with no plans of appealing against it.