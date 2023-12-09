High Court rules against Albertine land claimants

The High Court in Kampala has ruled against dozens of families who claimed they were short-changed when compensated for land to be used in developing a major $10-billion oil project by French giant Total Energies and the China National Offshore Oil Corporation in Uganda. The project, contested by human rights activists and environmental groups, faces legal action in France, with the European Parliament expressing concerns over alleged wrongful imprisonment of environmental activists and eviction of people without adequate compensation. The court in Hoima, near the oilfields, ruled against the 42 households protesting inadequate compensation, according to an activist from the Tasha Africa Research Institute, which supported the villagers' legal expenses. Total Energies maintains fair compensation measures and environmental protection. The government defends the project, citing job creation.