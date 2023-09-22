High Court reunites baby separated from parents over unpaid medical bill

The High Court in Kampala has reunited a 4-month-old baby with his parents after the family was separated at birth, allegedly due to their failure to clear an outstanding medical bill at Rosewell Women and Children's Hospital in Kololo. Khyrst Alinda was reportedly detained as collateral security by the hospital before being placed under foster care at Loving Hearts, following a reported case of baby abandonment at Central Police Station Kampala. Bridges Mugenyi and Soloome Atulinda, the baby's parents, couldn't hide their joy after holding Alinda for the first time.