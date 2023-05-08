High court orders six suspects to defend themselves in Nagirinya, Kitayimbwa murder case

The High Court has ordered six suspects implicated in the murder of Maria Nagirinya and Ronald Kitayimbwa in 2019 to defend themselves. The key suspect Copriyam Kasolo, however, asked the state to give him 50m shillings to enable him to pay for advertisements summoning his defense witnesses through the media. Kasolo and the group have indicated to the court that each of them will give sworn testimony and allow the prosecution to cross-examine them on their evidence to be able to defend themselves. Justice Isaac Muwata ruled that the 21 prosecution witnesses have made a case against Kasolo and the other suspects that warrant them to give the court an explanation about the allegations of kidnapping and murdering Nagirinya and Kitayimbwa.