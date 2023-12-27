High court issues summons to 37 Bishops

The High Court in Luwero has issued summons to 37 bishops of the Church of Uganda, including Archbishop Samuel Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, to file their defense in a case related to the nullification of Rev. Canon Godfrey Kasana Semakula as the fourth bishop of Luwero diocese. Canon Kasana's election was nullified on June 28, 2023, just 16 days before his consecration and enthronement by the House of Bishops. Four Christians in Luwero filed the case on December 11, asking the court to declare Canon Kasana the duly elected 4th Bishop of Luwero, order his consecration, and issue a permanent injunction restraining the defendants from re-electing another Bishop of Luwero Diocese.