High Court dismisses Byarugaba's NSSF MD reinstatement bid

Richard Byarugaba, the former Managing Director of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), faced a setback in his quest to regain his former role as the High Court dismissed his legal challenge against the appointment of his successor, Patrick Ayota.

Byarugaba, through his lawyer Anthony Bazira, petitioned the High Court on September 27, seeking to quash Ayota's appointment and renew his own contract as NSSF MD. He argued that Ayota's appointment violated the terms of his fixed 5-year term as deputy MD.

Earlier in August, Byarugaba had also sued the Attorney General and the Gender Minister, demanding completion of his re-appointment process as recommended by the NSSF Board. The High Court then allowed an amendment to challenge Ayota's appointment.

However, High Court Judge Musa Ssekaana ruled that the Minister's decision to reject Byarugaba's appointment was lawful, emphasizing that recommendations by the Board are not binding directives but suggestions for further action.

Judge Ssekaana stressed the importance of natural justice by advising Byarugaba to include Ayota as a party in the case, allowing him the right to respond to the allegations affecting his position.

In his judgment, Judge Ssekaana stated, 'The appointment of the 3rd respondent was an act involving the Minister of Labour, and Social Development as the Minister responsible for the affairs of NSSF. The court will not lightly presume abuse or misuse of power.