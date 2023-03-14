High Court concludes hearing of evidence in Kirumira murder case

By NTV Uganda Reporter More by this Author

The High Court has concluded the hearing of evidence in the murder case of former police officer ASP Muhammad Kirumira and his lady friend, Resty Nalinya Mbabazi. The trial judge, Magret Muntonyi, will summarize the prosecution's evidence to the two court assessors who have been following the trial on March 24, 2023.

The assessors will then render their non-binding opinion to the judge on whether to convict Kalungi Abubaker of the double murder. However, Kalungi's lawyer has requested the judge to disregard the prosecution's inconsistent evidence against his client.

The defense lawyer argues that there is no tangible evidence linking Kalungi to the murder as all the prosecution's evidence is purely uncorroborated circumstantial evidence. He further states that no eyewitness placed Kalungi at the crime scene, nor did the prosecution call his mother to testify about what her son had told her.

The defense lawyer further alleges that the police obtained a confession from Kalungi after battering and coercing him. The trial relates to the murder of Kirumira and Nalinya in September 2018. The verdict is eagerly awaited by both the public and the legal fraternity.