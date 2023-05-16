High Court begins defence hearing for suspects in Nagirinya murder case

By NTV Uganda Reporter More by this Author

The High Court in Kampala has begun hearing the defence of six suspects accused of kidnapping and murdering social worker Maria Nagirinya and her driver Ronald Kitayimbwa in 2019.

Prime suspect Compriyam Kasolo, also known as Arsenal, was the first to take the stand. Police say Kasolo was the leader of a gang that terrorized women at the Nateete traffic lights by snatching their handbags in traffic jams.

However, Kasolo denied any involvement in the kidnap, murder, and robbery of Nagirinya and Kitayimbwa's mobile phones and money.

Other suspects in the case.

Kasolo testified that on the day of the crime, he reported to work at 7 pm and was not involved in any criminal activities. He also denied knowing most of his co-suspects and claimed that police tortured him and put him at gunpoint to sign a confession statement. Kasolo further alleged that police stole his money and asked for a bribe in exchange for dropping the charges.

Nagirinya and Kitayimbwa's bodies were found in a swamp along the Mukono-Kayunga Road. The two had sustained blunt force wounds on their heads, and phone data records implicated Kasolo and seven others in the crime.

The defence hearing is ongoing, and Kasolo has requested 50 million shillings to advertise for his defence witnesses, a request which state prosecutors objected to. The trial continues as the suspects seek to clear their names.