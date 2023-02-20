High court adjourns Hon Ssegirinya, Ssewanya's pre-trial over health concerns

The pre-trial of the two MPs Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana, who were released on bail last week, has been adjourned because the MPs are still being treated at undisclosed medical facilities. International Crimes Division High Court Judge, Alice Komuhangi, pushed the matter two third of March and sent back on remand their four co-accused until that date. The MPs’ lawyers said they would use the period to file a constitutional court petition challenging the MPs' trial in two separate courts and the issue of not disclosing state witnesses. Ssewanyana and Ssegirinya are battling murder and terrorism-related charges in two separate courts.