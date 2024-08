Heavy rains submerge Lango; farmers seek relief

Several areas in the Lango Sub-region have been submerged following heavy rains that have caused water levels in Lakes Kyoga and Kwania to rise. The most affected districts are Dokolo, Kwania, Amolatar, Oyam, and Apac. Hundreds of farmers are counting losses after their crops were destroyed. Local leaders are calling for emergency relief from the government.