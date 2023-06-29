Heavy rains destroy Kasokwa-Kapeka-Bulyango Bridge, leaving residents in Masindi stranded

The residents of Ewafalo, Kapeka 1, 2, and 3 in Kapeka Ward, Kabango Town Council, in Masindi are in dire need of assistance from district leaders following the destruction of the Kasokwa-Kapeka-Bulyango Bridge during a heavy rainfall on Saturday. This bridge, which separates Karujubu Division in Masindi Municipality and Kabango Town Council in Masindi District, served as a crucial link connecting Ewafala, Kapeka 1, 2, 3, and Bulyango villages, affecting over 900 households