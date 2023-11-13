Heavy rain delays start of UACE exams across the country

The heavy downpour this morning disrupted the start of the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education examinations, across several parts of the country. The early morning rain delayed the arrival of candidates and exam invigilators to some examination centres hence forcing the duration of the exams to be slightly extended. With the completion of this year’s examination cycle, many schools are now starting to shift their attention to the full implementation of the new O-level curriculum as they await the rollout of the new A-level curriculum by the National Curriculum Development Center.