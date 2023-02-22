Heavy police deployment ahead of Serere elections

The police have dismissed fears that the massive deployment of security personnel in Serere district ahead of Thursday's parliamentary by-election is aimed at intimidating the voters in Serere County. The Kyoga East police spokesperson, Oscar Ageca has told the NTV team that the uniformed personnel will only provide security. In an interview with Jackson Onyango during the morning at NTV program, Emmanuel Omoding a son of the former MP Patrick Okabe argued that the massive deployment was not necessary. Five people are vying for the seat.